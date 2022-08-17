Rahul or whoever he picks is our PM candidate: Bihar Cong chief on Nitish as Opposition's face

With the JD(U) apparently keen on the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Opposition's face in the 2024 parliamentary election, Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi or whoever he picks will be the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Jha's assertion came days after JD(U) chief Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar.

Asked if Kumar would be acceptable to the Congress as the Opposition's face, he told reporters, ''Neither Nitish Kumar ji has said that he is the prime ministerial candidate, nor have we said that he will be our PM candidate.'' ''Our candidate is our leader Rahul Gandhi ji or whosoever he nominates for the post our entire party will stand behind that person,'' he said.

The Bihar Congress chief, however, said the issue was not at hand and would be discussed later as two years were left for the Lok Sabha election.

