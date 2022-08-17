Left Menu

Serbia's Vucic expects difficult talks with Kosovo, but emphasises need for stability

We do not agree almost on anything," Vucic told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the eve of the EU-facilitated dialogue with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. "We have our history, which is not an easy one, which is not a simple one. But we do want to strengthen further cooperation both for ...

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he expected difficult talks with Kosovo's Prime minister on Thursday because the western Balkan neighbours disagree on almost everything but said peace and stability were crucially important.

"We are going to have difficult discussions tomorrow. We do not agree almost on anything," Vucic told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the eve of the EU-facilitated dialogue with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

"We have our history, which is not an easy one, which is not a simple one. But we do want to strengthen further cooperation both for ... NATO and we want to avoid any kind of possibility of escalation or conflict."

