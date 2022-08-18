Left Menu

Tripura opposition parties worked together to defeat BJP in by-polls: CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:59 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday claimed that all opposition parties – the CPI(M), Congress and the Trinamool Congress - had joined hands to defeat the BJP in the June 23 by-elections but remained unsuccessful.

The ruling BJP won three assembly seats and the Congress bagged one in the by-polls. Saha is one of the saffron party candidates who emerged victorious.

“They (opposition parties) had joined hands to ensure defeat of the BJP in the recent by-elections to four Assembly constituencies but could not succeed in their plan,” he said during a party programme here.

Saha, who is also the state BJP president, claimed that opposition parties transferred votes in their bid to defeat the saffron party.

The chief minister, who returned from New Delhi earlier this week after meeting central BJP leaders, said, “We have guardians and have to discharge duties as per instructions from them.” The opposition parties indulged in negative politics to create riots but people foiled their design, he claimed.

“However, we must focus on a positive campaign and reach out to the people with the good works done by the BJP-led government,” Saha said and directed party leaders not to pass any derogatory remark to any opposition leader.

The Assembly elections are due in the state in 2023.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for 24 hours to bring change in the society. If we can do 25 per cent of what the prime minister does, the society is bound to change,” he said.

The chief minister said the able leadership of Modi and the then BJP national president Amit Shah has brought political change in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The CPI(M) was ousted from power in the North-eastern state after 25 years by a BJP-led alliance in 2018.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's national Information & Technology Department, also spoke in the programme.

He came here to impart training to party leaders on issues related to social media ahead of the next Assembly elections.

