'Stray' incidents no reflection on law & order, BJP 'wailing' after losing power in Bihar: JD(U)

JD(U) president Lalan Singh alleged on Thursday that the BJP's attack on the Bihar government over the law and order situation was its ''vidhwa vilap'' (widow's cry) after losing power in the state and asserted that rule of law will always prevail under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Janata Dal (United) leader also hit back at the BJP for targeting Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh over a criminal case against him, questioning why it has not sacked Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan after his conviction in an Arms Act case.

The Bihar Police has made it clear that it had found no evidence against the RJD leader, Lalan Singh, a close aide of Kumar, told reporters. ''Sachan has been convicted. Has the BJP sacked him,'' he asked.

Asked about the BJP's charge of return of ''jungle raj'' in the state, he shot back, ''It is all their 'vidhwa vilap'. If some stray incidents happen, it is no reflection on overall law and order situation. There is rule of law in Bihar under Nitish Kumar-led government and it will remain so. Nobody is going to hear their (BJP's) wail after losing power.'' With former JD(U) president R C P Singh, now out of the party, stating that he is keeping open the option of joining the BJP, Lalan Singh said there is nothing new about it as the party always knew that he was working as an agent of the saffron party to damage the Bihar party through his ''sabotage, betrayal and conspiracy''.

''While working as JD(U) president, he worked as a BJP agent. He was identified by Kumar and denied a ticket to Rajya Sabha. He is now nowhere and had to join the BJP sooner or later,'' he said.

He claimed that the BJP's statewide protests after Kumar snapped ties with it and joined hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance to form a new government drew little response. The ''highest'' number of workers the BJP collect for protests at block-level hardly totalled 25, he claimed.

''The BJP is getting no support on the ground but is raising hue and cry through media,'' the Lok Sabha MP said.

The BJP on Thursday cited recent cases of heinous crimes in Bihar and alleged involvement of some of the state ministers in criminal cases to claim that criminals have become ''fearless'' after the grand alliance came to power. The state is returning to ''jungle raj'', it alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)