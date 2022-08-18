Two KLO militants surrender in Bengal

Two militants belonging to the proscribed outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) surrendered before the West Bengal Police in Kolkata on Thursday.

The duo, identified as KLO self-styled 'general secretary' Kailash Koch alias Keshav Roy and his wife Swapna Koch, surrendered along with their firearms at Bhawani Bhavan and addressed a press conference in the presence of Director General of Police Manoj Malviya.

''I have faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I have responded to her appeals to surrender. I want to be a part of mainstream society. I have left the path of violence and will stay on the democratic path,'' Koch, who was the KLO's self-styled 'general secretary' since January 2013, said.

He was also linked to the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

''I was involved in militant activities for a long time. But I realised that development is not possible with violence. I appeal to other militants, who are still in the jungles with their firearms, to return to the mainstream,'' Koch said.

Besides being wanted in various cases in neighbouring Assam, Koch was also wanted in four cases in West Bengal. Swapna and Kailash got married in 2014.

Malviya said that several more KLO militants will surrender very soon. ''We are in touch with them and are trying to bring them back into the mainstream,'' the officer added.

