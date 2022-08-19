Left Menu

S.Korea expresses regret over N.Korea's criticism of President Yoon

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-08-2022 07:13 IST
  Country:
  South Korea

A South Korean minister expressed regret on Friday over the slamming by North Korea's Kim Yo Jong of President Yoon Suk-yeol and the rejection of Seoul's proposal to boost the North's economy in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

Kim Yo Jong is the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I express deep regret over Kim Yo Jong's very disrespectful and indecent criticism of our president," Unification Minister Kwon Young-se told a parliamentary session.

