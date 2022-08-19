Visit Andaman jail, know Savarkar's history: K'taka Minister to Siddaramaiah

BJP leaders continued to target Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his ''Muslim area'' remark and comments against V D Savarkar with Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday urging the former chief minister to visit the cellular jail in Andaman and get to know the story of the Hindutva ideologue's contribution to the freedom struggle.

This statement comes at a time when activists of Hindu organisations and the BJP continued their protests against the former Chief Minister, and there are reports that he was shown black flag today during his visit to Chikkamagaluru.

''Savarkar is known as Veer Savarkar for his contributions to India's freedom struggle. Siddaramaiah is belittling Savarkar because the former does not know history completely. Had he known history fully, he wouldn't have spoken that way,'' Kumar said in Udupi.

''I urge him to visit the cellular jail in Andaman...if you see that jail, tears will well up in your eyes, you will understand the kind of struggle of Indians, the cruelty of the British. If you have time, visit the jail and then talk about Savarkar,'' he said, adding that ''Savarkar is the symbol of nationalism''.

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly on Tuesday, blaming the BJP for creating communal tension in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on August 15, had raised questions on attempts to install Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim-dominated area.

''They tried to put Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say 'no' to Tipu Sultan’s photo?'' he had said.

Following the remarks, activists of the Hindu organisations and the BJP had begun protests against Siddaramaiah, and there were instances of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags waved during his visit to Kodagu on Thursday.

The protests were not instigated by someone, the were an outburst of public feeling, Kumar said adding: Today's youth are in no mood to accept Siddaramaiah's derogatory remarks against Savarkar.

''Siddaramaiah can't stand people with 'kumkum' on their forehead, he questions putting up of Savarkar's photo in Muslim area. He is known for his divisive nature and people are not willing to accept it, so there are protests,'' he said, however adding that his party would not support any violent means of protest.

Questioning Siddaramaiah's ''Muslim area'' remark, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi asked if such Muslim-dominated areas in the State are a part of Pakistan according to the Congress leader.

''The mentality that photo should not be put up in Muslim area is not in the interest of the country. Today, they question Savarkar's photo, tomorrow they will question the tricolour-hoisting in that area, then they will say the law of this land is not applicable in their area and 'Shariat' will be followed, then they will say they are part of Pakistan,'' he said in Karwar.

Such divisive ideas the Congress and Siddaramaiah are nurturing are dangerous to the country, Ravi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)