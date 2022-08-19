Left Menu

Goa: GFP state executive committee meets, decides to strengthen base in 40 seats

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:45 IST
The opposition Goa Forward Party held its state executive committee meeting on Friday and resolved to strengthen its base in all 40 Assembly seats of the state.

The GFP, which had fought the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, could manage to win just one seat,.

The meeting was held in Fatorda and was chaired by party chief and MLA Vijai Sardesai, general secretary (Organisation) Durgadas Kamat told PTI.

''We have decided to concentrate on all the 40 constituencies as we are the only alternative to the BJP in Goa,'' Kamat said.

