Telangana: TRS's mass rally ahead of Amit Shah's visit to state

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in by-election just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state. The state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a public meeting today.

Ahead of CM KCRs Munugode public meeting in Telangana, a mass car rally from Hyderabad to Munugode was organised by the TRS karyakartas. This comes as a show of strength when the Congress party has launched the 'mana munugode mana congress'. Notably, Amit Shah also will hold a public rally in Munugode on August 21 and BJP is confident that Amit Shah's meeting will be a great success and more impactful than that of KCR.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader MLA from Telangana's Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on August 3 announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as a legislator, saying that "I am not against Sonia Gandhi, but in the country, the congress party has become weak, we got the Telangana state where 1,400 people died. We took the decision to save the state. To end the family rule, I left the Congress party to bring the democratic system and this will happen with BJP." Reddy will join the BJP party in the presence of Shah. Former BJP MLC Ram Chander Rao is also confident that his party will win Munugode as well."Amit Shah is visiting Munugode and Rajgopal Reddy will join the party with his followers on August 21. Like in Huzurabad and Dubbaka, Munugode will be won by the BJP. CM KCR is afraid and he wants to show his muscle power and is misusing government and money power to see that the BJP's meeting is not a success, therefore he himself has organised a meeting on August 20," he said."Congress is having their own internal conflicts and getting weakened by it. There is no national or state leadership in it," he added. (ANI)

