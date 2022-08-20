Left Menu

Telangana: TRS's mass rally ahead of Amit Shah's visit to state

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in by-election just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

ANI | Munugode (Telangana) | Updated: 20-08-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 12:38 IST
Telangana: TRS's mass rally ahead of Amit Shah's visit to state
Telangana Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in by-election just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state. The state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a public meeting today.

Ahead of CM KCRs Munugode public meeting in Telangana, a mass car rally from Hyderabad to Munugode was organised by the TRS karyakartas. This comes as a show of strength when the Congress party has launched the 'mana munugode mana congress'. Notably, Amit Shah also will hold a public rally in Munugode on August 21 and BJP is confident that Amit Shah's meeting will be a great success and more impactful than that of KCR.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader MLA from Telangana's Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on August 3 announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as a legislator, saying that "I am not against Sonia Gandhi, but in the country, the congress party has become weak, we got the Telangana state where 1,400 people died. We took the decision to save the state. To end the family rule, I left the Congress party to bring the democratic system and this will happen with BJP." Reddy will join the BJP party in the presence of Shah. Former BJP MLC Ram Chander Rao is also confident that his party will win Munugode as well."Amit Shah is visiting Munugode and Rajgopal Reddy will join the party with his followers on August 21. Like in Huzurabad and Dubbaka, Munugode will be won by the BJP. CM KCR is afraid and he wants to show his muscle power and is misusing government and money power to see that the BJP's meeting is not a success, therefore he himself has organised a meeting on August 20," he said."Congress is having their own internal conflicts and getting weakened by it. There is no national or state leadership in it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022