K'taka BJP questions Siddaramaiah's visit to Kodagu

Amid the ongoing poster row in Karnataka pertaining to VD Savarkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned Congress leader Siddaramaiah's visit to rain-hit areas in Kodagu in the wake of the protests. People hurled eggs at his car and black flags were shows to Siddaramaiah during his visit to Kodagu.

Siddaramaiah had alleged that the BJP workers threw eggs at him during his visit to the district while also displaying black flags, in protest of his remark on Savarkar in which he said, "Why was Savarkar's poster put up in the Muslim area?" "Chief Minister Bommai, don't start egg-throwing hooligan politics. We also know how to end it. If our workers are on the streets like you, it may be difficult for you to even come out of your home. Is this the Uttar Pradesh model?" the Congress leader had tweeted on Thursday.

Responding to the tweet of Siddaramaiah, the BJP hit back in a series of tweets, asking why did he visited the "area of Hindus". "Siddaramaiah questioned why Hindus put up banners in Muslim areas. Following his words, the people of Kodagu have protested that 'Siddaramaiah has come to the area of Hindus'. Siddaramaiah, do you have an answer to this question?" the BJP tweeted.

The BJP said that the people of the area had protested against Siddaramaiah's remarks which were "against the majority Hindu society". "It was Siddaramaiah who faced people's anger in Kodagu. People have protested against your statements, against the majority Hindu society as per the wish of the constitution. But is what you are threatening here a sign of democracy?" the party tweeted.

The Kushalanagar rural police arrested nine people in connection with the incident of throwing chicken eggs at Siddaramaiah's car on Thursday. Siddaramaiah said that he has decided to lay siege to the SP office in Kodagu on August 26 to condemn the incident.

Siddaramaiah visited the Madenadu, and Koyanadu areas of Kodagu where heavy rains had caused damage. He also interacted with the victims. The Congress leader was confronted with protests by the BJP workers for his remarks on the poster row in Shivamogga. The workers hit the streets, chanted slogans against the former chief minister and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah's circle.

Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP hired people to protest against him. "Adequate compensation has not been given in Kodagu. The DC office barrier is in poor condition, they protested against me because they don't want me to know the state of all these issues. Government is dead in Karnataka. That's why they paid money and brought people and shouted slogans," he said.

"We will teach them a lesson once our government returns in the state," he added. Earlier, addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Siddaramiah said, "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics." (ANI)

