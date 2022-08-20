Left Menu

Armed Forces Tribunal working to boost timely delivery of justice: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Emphasising on the importance of timely delivery of justice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) is playing a key role in ensuring speedy disposal.

20-08-2022
Emphasising on the importance of timely delivery of justice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) is playing a key role in ensuring speedy disposal. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'National Seminar on Introspection: Armed Forces Tribunal'. Singh said there is a load of pending cases which are increasing continuously adding that the Tribunal was boosting the efficiency of the Courts in dealing with the pendency.

"Cases are increasing continuously in courts, from different domains and diversity, due to which, disposal of cases becomes time-consuming...Armed Forces Tribunal will boost the efficiemcy of courts," said the defence minister. According to an official statement from the Defence Ministry, the objective of the seminar was to analyse the work of the tribunal, suggest remedies for any shortcomings, and resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the litigants in the course of availing speedy justice.

While Singh was present at the function as the Chief Guest, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju was the Guest of Honour. The seminar, conducted as a part of the Raising Day celebrations of the Armed Forces Tribunal, was also attended by some senior functionaries and officials of the Defence Ministry and the Law Ministry.

Earlier on Friday, the Defence Minister interacted with the jawans of Assam Rifles and 57 Mountain Division at Mantripukhari Army Station in Imphal and lauded their services by saying that the Indian borders are protected and safe due to the sacrifice of the Indian Army and its troops. "...No matter which government is there in the country and try hard for making the country the richest in the world, the role of India's security forces plays the main role in securing the borders which is more important than anything else," he had said.

While on Thursday, he paid homage to the military personnel who lost their lives, during the landslide at Tupul in Manipur, back in July this year. He met their family members and gave cheques of Rs seven lakh to the wife of each soldier who lost his life. The events took place in "Virangana samman samaroh "at Bengdubi military station in Bagdogra siliguri. (ANI)

