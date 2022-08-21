Left Menu

Maha: BJP leader apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil refinery

Locals from Barsu and surrounding villages have been protesting against the 60 billion project, which was earlier planned at Nanar village in the same district, but there was opposition from local groups and the Shiv Sena at the time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:21 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane on Sunday apologised to people protesting against the proposed oil refinery in Ratnagiri for alleged mistreatment by his supporters. Nilesh Rane visited Barsu village in Rajapur tehsil during the day to support an ongoing survey for the proposed oil refinery project in the area.

Ahead of the visit, villagers staged a protest against officials who came for the survey, while Rane's supporters gathered at the site and allegedly verbally abused the protestors, including women. The BJP leader later apologised to the villagers for the misbehaviour of his supporters. Locals from Barsu and surrounding villages have been protesting against the $60 billion project, which was earlier planned at Nanar village in the same district, but there was opposition from local groups and the Shiv Sena at the time.

