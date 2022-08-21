Left Menu

Gehlot accuses Centre of ignoring Nehru during I-Day celebrations

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:53 IST
Gehlot accuses Centre of ignoring Nehru during I-Day celebrations
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Central government of ignoring India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru while celebrating 75 years of independence.

He said the government should not set such trends and asked how can India's freedom be celebrated without Nehru.

''Only big events are being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. There is no mention of Pandit Nehru. The country will not accept their theme,'' he said.

The CM said if you are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, you should have a big heart, adding that all governments have contributed to the country's development after independence.

''If you forget all, future generations will forget you,'' he said.

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'revdi culture' remark, Gehlot said welfare works being done by the governments are not ''revdiyan'' and highlighted the state government's schemes and programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022