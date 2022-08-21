Left Menu

Omar questions Congress' 'doublespeak' on role of central agencies

National Conference NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday questioned the Congress doublespeak on the role of central agencies like the CBI, ED and NIA.Abdullahs remarks came after the Congress demanded the resignation of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the light of Central Bureau of Investigation CBI raids against him.How does this work How can the agencies be both credible discredited at the same time Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:59 IST
Omar questions Congress' 'doublespeak' on role of central agencies
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday questioned the Congress’ “doublespeak” on the role of central agencies like the CBI, ED and NIA.

Abdullah’s remarks came after the Congress demanded the resignation of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the light of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids against him.

“How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time?” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

