Assigning political motives to action by probe agencies becoming trend: Union minister Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said it has become a trend to assign political motives to the action being taken by investigating agencies. Amid allegations that the Centre was misusing these agencies to silence Opposition parties, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said these agencies should be allowed to work independently to bring out the truth.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 31 locations, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The AAP has alleged that the ruling BJP was misusing the CBI against the party leaders in view of the ''growing popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal''.

“It has become a sort of 'rasm' (custom) to associate any action of investigative agencies against a political person with politics,” the Union Agriculture Minister told reporters when asked about the allegations levelled by the AAP. He said a fierce agitation was held a few days ago when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Congress leaders for questioning in the National Herald case. “The country's investigative agencies should be allowed to work independently. The truth will come out if no one has done wrong,” he said. Queried on Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the ruling BJP has no answer to farmers' distress, Tomar took a swipe, saying, ''the Samajwadi Party leader studied in a public school and has no connection with the land''.

