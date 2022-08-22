Kenya's Odinga to challenge presidential poll result in court today -lawyer

Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging the results of this month's presidential election in the Supreme Court, his legal team said on Monday, the latest twist in a political clash that has gripped East Africa's powerhouse.

"Yes we shall," lawyer Paul Mwangi replied to a Reuters query by text.

Last week the election commissioner declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election by a slim margin, but four out of seven election commissioners dissented, saying the tallying of results had not been transparent.

