BJP offered me CM's post if I break AAP: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia

Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP offered him the chief ministers post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party AAP.Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 14:53 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Pic / ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP. ''The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister," the AAP leader claimed.

''I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM,'' Sisodia said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end.

During the visit, the two AAP leaders hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

