Kejriwal 'big liar', his ministers 'bigger liars', says Union minister Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ''big liar'' and his ministers ''bigger liars'', reacting to AAP leader Manish Sisodia's claim that he was offered the CM's post by the BJP if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party and broke the AAP.

He is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

''Kejriwal is a big liar and it seems that his ministers are bigger liars,'' Thakur, who is the Union information and broadcasting minister, told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kangra district.

The Kejriwal model of governance has failed as the focus of the AAP government in Delhi has shifted from ''mohalla clinics to mohalla thekas (liquor vends)'', he added.

The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal is the ''kingpin of the liquor scam whereas Sisodia is the main accused'' Neither of them has given any satisfactory reply till now about the ''liquor scam'' in Delhi, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)