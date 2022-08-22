Gujarat: Former Congress MLA joins ruling BJP

Former Congress MLA Mahendrasinh Baraiya on Monday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are expected to be held in December.

He joined at a function in BJP's 'Kamalam' headquarters in Gandhinagar in the presence of state unit chief CR Paatil.

Baraiya was Congress MLA from Prantij in Sabarkantha district from 2012 before losing the 2017 polls.

''I was tired of groupism in Gujarat Congress, where I was sidelined. I am joining the BJP without any preconditions and will accept whatever responsibility I am given,'' he said.

