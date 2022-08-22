Left Menu

Bengal BJP postpones protest march to state secretariat

In West Bengal, too, it is observed in areas dominated by tribal communities, a large section of which had voted for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The ruling TMC, had, however, recovered much of the lost ground in the 2021 assembly polls.Earlier, too, Majumdar had said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should step down following the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee and party leader Anubrata Mondal in corruption cases.The state is presently witnessing the most corrupt government in its history.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:10 IST
Bengal BJP postpones protest march to state secretariat
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Bengal on Monday decided to postpone its march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, in protest against the “corrupt” TMC regime, from September 7 to September 13 as the earlier was coinciding with a religious programme.

At the BJP office bearers' meeting during the day, the party’s top brass decided to reschedule the protest march by almost a week to avoid any disruption to Karam festival.

“We have decided to postpone ‘March to Nabanna’ as Karam festival would have coincided with the protest. We will conduct the programme – ‘Chor dhoro, jail bhoro; Mamata godi charo’ (Get hold of thieves, fill up jails; Mamata, please leave your seat) on September 13,” Majumdar told reporters.

Karam festival is mainly celebrated in tribal-dominated pockets. In West Bengal, too, it is observed in areas dominated by tribal communities, a large section of which had voted for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling TMC, had, however, recovered much of the lost ground in the 2021 assembly polls.

Earlier, too, Majumdar had said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should ''step down'' following the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee and party leader Anubrata Mondal in corruption cases.

''The state is presently witnessing the most corrupt government in its history. Senior minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in the SSC scam, and another TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested in a cattle smuggling case. The CM, as the head of the government and the party, must step down,'' he had stated. Reacting sharply to his comments, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused the saffron camp of trying to ''vitiate'' the atmosphere of the state.

''Any attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state will be resisted democratically,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022