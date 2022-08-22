Bengal BJP postpones protest march to state secretariat

The BJP in Bengal on Monday decided to postpone its march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, in protest against the “corrupt” TMC regime, from September 7 to September 13 as the earlier was coinciding with a religious programme.

At the BJP office bearers' meeting during the day, the party’s top brass decided to reschedule the protest march by almost a week to avoid any disruption to Karam festival.

“We have decided to postpone ‘March to Nabanna’ as Karam festival would have coincided with the protest. We will conduct the programme – ‘Chor dhoro, jail bhoro; Mamata godi charo’ (Get hold of thieves, fill up jails; Mamata, please leave your seat) on September 13,” Majumdar told reporters.

Karam festival is mainly celebrated in tribal-dominated pockets. In West Bengal, too, it is observed in areas dominated by tribal communities, a large section of which had voted for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling TMC, had, however, recovered much of the lost ground in the 2021 assembly polls.

Earlier, too, Majumdar had said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should ''step down'' following the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee and party leader Anubrata Mondal in corruption cases.

''The state is presently witnessing the most corrupt government in its history. Senior minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in the SSC scam, and another TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested in a cattle smuggling case. The CM, as the head of the government and the party, must step down,'' he had stated. Reacting sharply to his comments, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused the saffron camp of trying to ''vitiate'' the atmosphere of the state.

''Any attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state will be resisted democratically,'' he said.

