Office bearers of SAD's Haryana unit quit, announces new outfit

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:56 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal suffered a setback on Monday as senior office bearers of its Haryana unit resigned and announced to form a new party.

Senior SAD leader Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SGPC member from Sirsa Gurmeet Singh Tilokewal, and president of the party's state women's wing were among those to leave.

A leader said that in a meeting at Karnal, a five-member committee was constituted to run the affairs of the new outfit Shiromani Akali Dal (Haryana).

This committee will visit all districts of Haryana in the next two months and connect Sikhs with the party. After that, a public meeting will be held in Karnal in which the state executive will be announced, he said.

Bhupinder Singh Assandh launched a scathing attack on the Badal family, alleging ''they have brought the party down by promoting only one family''.

Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal's disciplinary committee chief Sikander Singh Maluka had on Friday said indiscipline won't be tolerated by the party and had warned of strict action.

The warning came amid rumblings for a change in the party leadership following its humiliating defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year.

The SAD is led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and the party had asked its leaders not to question his authority.

