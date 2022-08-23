Argentina prosecutor seeks 12-year jail sentence for VP Kirchner

An Argentine federal prosecutor requested a 12-year prison sentence on Monday for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the country's former president and current vice president, on corruption charges related to public works.

Prosecutor Diego Luciani accused Fernandez de Kirchner, a still-influential voice for the left wing of the ruling Peronist party, of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds during her two terms as president between 2007 and 2015. The sentence will be known in months, according to local media, although Fernandez de Kirchner could appeal it to higher courts, which would take years to reach a final verdict.

"This is probably the biggest corruption maneuver that has ever been known in the country," Luciani said in arguing for the sentence.

Also Read: 'The paycheck has died': Argentine workers hold funeral for wages

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)