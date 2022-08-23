AAP party of liars, its 'Kejriwal model' a failure: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the AAP a party of liars, claiming that the “Kejriwal model” of governance has failed.

Addressing events in Hamirpur and Una districts to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the formation of the state, the minister said the country has progressed much under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is now known as a “superpower”.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is a party of liars and whatever Manish Sisodia has said about the BJP is completely false. The BJP did not give him any offer,” he said, responding to queries by reporters on allegations by Delhi’s deputy chief minister.

Sisodia had linked the recent raid at his home in connection with an alleged excise scam to his ''refusal” to accept a BJP “offer” that he would be made the Delhi CM if he quits Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

Meeting reporters on the sidelines of the event in Hamirpur’s Bumbloo village, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister alleged that the AAP has connections with the liquor mafia.

Thakur said Sisodia has failed to respond on the “liquor scam” in Delhi.

He said the Kejriwal model – a reference to the AAP’s constant claim about its governments in Delhi and Punjab – has completely failed.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls this year-end and the AAP is posturing as the main rival to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Thakur said the BJP national leadership will decide the candidates for the assembly polls.

He said elections would be fought on development and good governance and the BJP’s “double-engine government” would come to power again.

He admitted there may be some dissatisfaction among the BJP members when leaders from other parties join it.

But the organisation would discuss such issues and they would be resolved, he said, referring to opposition leaders joining its ranks ahead of the polls.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of raising “baseless issues” and called the opposition party was a divided house.

He claimed that half a dozen of its senior leaders were vying for the chief minister’s post and the party would do badly in the coming state elections.

The state has begun celebrating the 75 years of its formation. The Commissioner’s Province of Himachal Pradesh came into being on April 15, 1948. It became a state in 1971.

Thakur said it is necessary for the youth today to know about the heroes who contributed to the country’s freedom struggle.

He said the state is known as Dev Bhumi and Veer Bhumi, and mentioned soldiers from the state who have won the country’s top awards for gallantry.

