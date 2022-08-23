Cong sets up screening committees for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

The Congress on Tuesday constituted its screening committees for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh scheduled later this year.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi named Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala the chairman of the screening committee for Gujarat and West Bengal leader Deepa Dusmunsi for the Himachal Pradesh panel, according to a party statement.

Shivajirao Moghe and Jai Kishan have been named members of the Gujarat screening committee. AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jagdish Thakor, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Sukhram Rathva and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be ex-officio members of the Gujarat screening committee.

Umang Singhar and Dhiraj Gurjar have been named members of the screening committee for Himachal Pradesh. AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla, PCC President Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, chairman of campaign committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries in charge of the state, will be ex-officio members of the Himachal panel.

The panels will shortlist party candidates for the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and send their names to the central election committee for final approval.

