LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil police raid pro-Bolsonaro businessmen accused of coup talk

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil police raid pro-Bolsonaro businessmen accused of coup talk, sources say

BRASILIA - Brazilian police have conducted raids targeting several businessmen who have backed President Jair Bolsonaro's re-election efforts, two sources said, after a media report accused them of discussing the virtues of a coup if he loses. Federal police confirmed they were carrying out eight search warrants in five states at the direction of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who became head of Brazil's top electoral court last week. Police did not name the targets.

Two people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said targets of the raids included Jose Isaac Peres, CEO of shopping mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios, and Meyer Joseph Nigri, chairman of homebuilder Tecnisa. Bolsonaro says he will respect Brazil election result if 'clean, transparent'

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will respect the result of an October election regardless of the result, as long as the voting is "clean and transparent." In an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional, a nightly newscast with the largest audience in Brazil, the far-right politician insisted without evidence there had been fraud in past Brazilian elections.

Bolsonaro did not mention the electronic voting system that he has attacked relentlessly for months, alleging they are open to manipulation. But the former army captain said the military should have a role in deciding the transparency of the vote. Salvadoran ex-officials, businessmen under investigation in $184 mln corruption case

SAN SALVADOR - Close to 20 former Salvadoran officials and two businessmen are under investigation for ties to the diversion of $184 million from the state during ex-President Salvador Sanchez Ceren's administration, the attorney general's office has said. The investigation was announced in a series of tweets.

Among those under investigation, according to the attorney general's office, are two of Sanchez Ceren's former presidential aides. Colombia will guarantee asylum, Petro says, after Venezuela urges extradition

BOGOTA - Colombia will guarantee the right to asylum and refuge, President Gustavo Petro has said, after a high-ranking Venezuelan lawmaker urged the extradition of his party's political opposition from Colombia. The South American neighbors have begun the process of normalizing their relations since the inauguration of Petro this month, after years of tension and trade closures, with each naming an ambassador to the other country.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded enthusiastically to Petro's plans to open regular trade and said it wants to restart military ties. Cuba to exchange some foreign currency for pesos after two year hiatus

HAVANA - Cuba has announced it will begin exchanging dollars and other foreign currency for the local peso on a limited basis after a two-year hiatus during which residents turned to an informal money market for the cash. The decision to begin selling dollars and euros in cash-strapped Cuba, which can scarcely afford such transactions, is aimed at snuffing out the black market, said Economy Minister Alejandro Gil, which officials have, in part, blamed for soaring inflation.

"We will gradually take steps ...to give greater purchasing power to the national currency," Gil said on state-run television on Monday evening. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Alistair Bell)

