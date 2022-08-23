Union Min G Kishan Reddy terms Bandi Sanjay's arrest "unconstitutional"

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday reacted to the arrest of BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and termed it "unconstitutional". "BJP State President and MP Bandi Sanjay was arrested after stopping his rally, it is unconstitutional. The questions we are asking about is his (KCR) corruption and 'Parivar Raj', he does not have an answer, so his (Bandi's) visit was stopped," Reddy said.

BJP Telangana President was detained by the state police in the Jangaon district during a protest against the arrest of BJP workers for allegedly attacking MLC K Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad. Earlier, Hyderabad Police on Tuesday took into custody BJP MLA Raja Singh for making an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Hyderabad South Zone Police filed an FIR against Raja Singh on Tuesday morning. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Protests had erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday after Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal released a video in which he purportedly made the remarks. Protestors gathered in front of the city Police Commissioner's office demanding immediate action against the BJP MLA. (ANI)

