'Chori aur seenajori': Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's dig at opposition

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Tuesday accused the opposition parties of chest-thumping even after their leader commits an offence, apparently referring to the AAP's stand after the CBI raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home.

He said it is ''inappropriate'' for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to raise questions on agencies conducting a probe.

The Union agriculture minister also said Sisodia's claim that he was ''offered the chief minister's post'' by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit the AAP and joined the saffron outfit was ''completely false and misleading''.

The CBI on Friday raided the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

''Chori aur seenajori has become a trend among political parties,'' Tomar said. He used the Hindi proverb which refers to someone committing theft and instead of showing remorse gloats over it.

Asked to comment on AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remark that his deputy Manish Sisodia deserves a Bharat Ratna, Tomar said, ''The AAP is unnecessarily feeling harassed. If some probe is going on, then raising a question over the agency and doing politics is inappropriate.'' Interacting with reporters here after addressing the convocation of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, the Union agriculture minister said the committee formed to look into the issue of minimum support price has started its meeting.

''The government is pro-farmer,'' he said.

By the time the country completes 100 years of Independence, India should establish itself as the best nation in the world. For this, institutions and students should join hands and contribute to the welfare of the nation, Tomar said.

