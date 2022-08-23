Those with clean image will get preference in candidature in Bengal rural polls: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that those with a clean image and good track record would get preference during candidate selection for the West Bengal panchayat elections due next year.

The TMC national general secretary also cautioned party leaders against resorting to strong-arm tactics in the elections, asserting that ''such incidents affect the party's image''.

The Diamond Harbour MP, for the last two days, has been holding meetings with district leaders of Paschim and Purba Medinipur, considered the backyard of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to assess the TMC’s preparedness for the rural polls.

''Banerjee said that even if we lose a few seats, we must not resort to strong-arm tactics. Violence will not be tolerated. This was his clear message,'' TMC Purba Medinipur district president Soumen Mahapatra said after a meeting.

''He also said that people with a clean image and good track record would be given preference during candidate selection,'' another TMC leader said.

Banerjee exuded confidence that the TMC, riding on developmental work done in the last 11 years, will get an overwhelming mandate from the voters, he said.

''He said there should be no repetition of the violent incidents during 2018 panchayat elections, because of which the party had to pay a heavy price in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,'' the party leader said.

The TMC presently controls all the zilla parishads and most of the gram panchayats in the state.

Widespread violence was reported in various parts of West Bengal during the last panchayat elections.

During the Lok Sabha elections the following year, the TMC's tally from among 42 seats in the state came down to 22 from 34, while that of the opposition BJP increased to 18 from two.

