Pondy govt warns publications without RNI registration

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday announced that action would be taken against newspapers or publications from the Union Territory which have no registration with RNI (Registrar of Newspapers for India). During Question Hour in the territorial Assembly, the Chief Minister said action against publishers or owners of such newspapers and publications would also be taken. Rangasamy was replying to a question P M L Kalyanasundaram (BJP) raised in the Assembly. The latter alleged that some newspapers published from Puducherry had no registration with RNI. He further alleged that instances of owners or publishers of such newspapers extracting money under threat from officials and politicians have surfaced. Kalyanasundaram wanted the government to take action against such newspapers.

Independent member G Nehru alleged derogatory comments and false information spread through social media. Chief Minister's Parliamentary Secretary A John Kumar said the government should keep vigil on bogus newspapers and publications. Assembly Speaker R Selvam told the members that the government would spare no efforts to bring to book the publishers of newspapers which had not been registered.

In his reply, the Chief Minister said 107 newspapers from Puducherry had been registered as on February 17 this year. He said the Act relating to registration of newspapers was firm to ensure newspapers or other publications were registered with RNI. ''If there is any violation of the provision, strict action will be taken,'' the Chief Minister said. Replying to J Prakash Kumar (Independent), the Chief Minister said a Rs 500-crore massive drinking water project would be implemented in Puducherry soon to ease the difficulties arising out of poor availability of drinking water in all areas. The Chief Minister said the government was aware of intrusion of seawater into the ground watertable in several places. ''We will soon launch steps to ensure availability of drinking water of good quality to the people,'' Rangasamy said. Home Minister A Namassivayam told Nehru that the government had forwarded to the Centre a Rs 354-crore scheme to procure equipment needed for uninterrupted power supply to consumers.Members cutting across partylines expressed anguish over frequent breakdown in power supply and sought replacement of old equipment, including transformers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)