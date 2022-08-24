Angolans vote in tight race where alienated youth may tilt balance

Angolans voted on Wednesday in a tight race in which the main opposition coalition had its best-ever chance of victory, as millions of youth left out of its oil-fuelled booms were likely to express frustration with nearly five decades of MPLA rule.

The ruling party remained the favourite, though the margin was narrow enough for a surprise UNITA victory, which could shift relations with global superpowers - with possibly less friendly ties with Russia. Since independence from Portugal in 1975, Angola has been run by the formerly Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), led since 2017 by President Joao Lourenco.

But an Afrobarometer survey in May showed the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola's (UNITA) opposition coalition, led by Adalberto Costa Junior, increasing its share to 22%, from 13% in 2019. That's still seven points behind the MPLA, but nearly half of voters were undecided. Many young people - under 25s make up 60% of the southern African country - were voting for the first time.

Angola is Africa's second biggest oil producer, but as with many poor nations sitting on fabulous oil wealth, decades of pumping billions of barrels of crude has done little for most except jack up the cost of living. Half of Angolans live in poverty and more than half of under-25s are unemployed. In the capital Luanda, one of the world's most expensive cities, jobless people ply petty trade in trash-strewn streets overshadowed by skyscrapers.

"The people have nothing - no water, no light, kids eat from rubbish bins," a 59-year-old former military officer who gave his name as Salomão told Reuters after voting in the neighbourhood of Nova Urbanização. President Lourenco, who was seeking re-election, urged voters after casting his ballot at Lusiada University in Luanda to go out and do the same.

"In the end, we will all win, democracy wins and Angola wins," Lourenco told reporters. But many younger voters are desperate for a shift of guard in the vote for both president and parliament.

"I hope this election brings a bit of change because the country is not good as it is," Goncalo Junior Maneco, a 25-year-old electrician, said as he queued up to vote at Lusiada. RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA

Opposition leader Costa Junior had to vote at a polling station different from the one where he was supposed to, because of problems with registration. "The general atmosphere is calm and there are no records of any disturbances that could jeopardise the process," a spokesperson for the National Electoral Commission said.

Tweaked vote-counting rules may delay official results by days, analysts say, raising tensions which some fear may boil over into violence. Fearing fraud, which marred past Angolan elections, an activist monitoring group, Mudei Movement, was planning to take pictures of results sheets at as many polling stations as possible, coordinator Luaty Beirao told Reuters on Tuesday.

UNITA urged voters to stay near polling stations after casting their ballots, citing similar concerns. A UNITA victory could weaken decades of close ties with Moscow, for whom the MPLA was a cold war proxy during Angola's 27-year civil war ending in 2002, while UNITA was U.S.-backed.

UNITA condemned "the invasion of Ukraine by Russia", Costa Junior said on Twitter. He also travelled to Brussels and Washington to build ties with Western partners before elections. Russian Ambassador Vladimir Tararov was quoted in Angolan media in March as praising Angola for its neutrality in abstaining from the U.N. resolution condemning the Ukraine war. He lambasted UNITA for wanting to show it "stands with the West, the so-called civilised countries".

"A UNITA win would mean a distancing of Angola from Russia," Charles Ray, head of the Africa Programme at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told Reuters, but only if it can consolidate power over a pro-Russian military first. Lourenco has tried to improve relations with Washington, and just before the elections applied to join a trade agreement with the European Union and southern African states that has been in force since 2016. Talks start in a few months.

