White House argues student loan relief will help economy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 01:28 IST
The White House on Wednesday argued that President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan will help the U.S. economy and rejected criticism from Republicans that the plan is a giveaway to the wealthy.
"This is not a giveaway to rich people," said White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice. "This is not anything that Republican critics have charged."
