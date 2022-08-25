White House says student debt relief price tag remains to be determined

White House National Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice on Wednesday told reporters that the Biden administration has yet to determine the price tag for President Joe Biden's newly announced student debt relief program, adding it will depend on how many people apply for relief.

"That remains to be determined and it will be a function of what percentage of eligible borrowers actually take up this opportunity," she said at a press briefing.

