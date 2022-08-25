Angola's first provisional results show MPLA wins election

Provisional results from vote counting in Angola's general election indicate the ruling party MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, holds a strong lead over the main opposition party, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) said on Thursday.

With 33% of the votes counted, CNE said the first provisional results showed the MPLA, led since 2017 by President Joao Lourenço, who is seeking a second five-year term, garnered 60.65% of the vote, and UNITA got 33.85%.

