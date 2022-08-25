AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal's residence to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:05 IST
The political slugfest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the ''poaching'' efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor ''scam''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

