I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief ministers post, Kejriwal told reporters.He said people have elected a hardcore honest government in Delhi, which will not betray them.Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Kejriwals residence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:27 IST
Kejriwal questions source of Rs 800 crore 'offered' by BJP to 40 AAP MLAs
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the source of the Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs for switching sides.

After a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators at his residence, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Rajghat to pray for the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ''Operation Lotus''.

''Even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia's residence were searched by the CBI but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI's raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister's post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister's post,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

He said people have elected a ''hardcore honest'' government in Delhi, which will not betray them.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

