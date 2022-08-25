Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Contractual govt workers to stage strike on Friday seeking regularisation of service

Salaries have not been increased in three years either, said Tiwari, a National Health Mission contractual employee.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:53 IST
Contractual workers of Chhattisgarh government departments will stage a day-long strike in all 28 district headquarters on Friday demanding regularisation of service.

More than 30,000 contractual employees from 54 departments of the state government have been working by wearing arm bands with the Tricolour since August 22 in protest against the step-motherly treatment of the Congress government towards them, said Kaushlesh Tiwari, president of Chhattisgarh Sarva Vibhagiya Samvida Karamchari Mahasangh (CSVSKM), an umbrella body of government's contractual employees organizations.

''On Friday, all contractual employees will hold a day-long strike and take out 'Tiranga' march in the 28 district headquarters. The ruling party had promised in its poll manifesto to regularise all contractual government employees but has failed to do so. Salaries have not been increased in three years either,'' said Tiwari, a National Health Mission contractual employee. On Friday, contractual employees will hand over memorandums detailing their demands to the local administration, MLAs and MPs in their respective areas, he said, adding that they would resort to an indefinite strike if demands are not met.

Incidentally, around 4.50 lakh regular staffers of government departments are already on indefinite strike since August 22 demanding 34 percent dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA) as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

