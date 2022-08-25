Left Menu

Drop differences, work unitedly to ensure state leads in all sectors, Maha CM tells parties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:25 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked all political parties to set aside differences and work to ensure the state leads in all fields.

Speaking in the state Assembly on the issue of 75th anniversary of Independence, the CM said it is a matter of pride that the state along with the country had excelled in all sectors.

''We need to ensure the glory is always maintained and for that we should set aside political differences and come together for development,'' he said.

The CM said the state had planned several initiatives till August 15 next year to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

In his speech, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures should be seriously considered, hoping that Maharashtra would take the lead in doing so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

