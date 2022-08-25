Left Menu

'Lotus laundry': JD(U)'s new epithet for ex-ally BJP

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:40 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Thursday coined a new term, ‘lotus laundry’, to berate the BJP, a former ally it dumped recently over alleged attempts to split the party.

JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad came out with the witticism to underscore the BJP choosing to raise or ignore allegations of corruption against politicians with an eye on political convenience.

''It would be better to start calling the BJP lotus laundry,” said Prasad in a statement, referring to the political behemoth's election symbol.

''This laundry is equipped with machines that can wash away taints of corruption,'' the JD(U) leader said.

He also accused the BJP of practicing ''hit and run, heaping allegations on adversaries, but scampering when confronted with questions about the Narendra Modi government's unfulfilled promises''.

