Needy people not getting houses under PMAY-G in Odisha: BJP

The opposition BJP on Thursday alleged that needy people were not getting houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Odisha as the Naveen Patnaik government was selecting beneficiaries under the scheme on political considerations.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty on his return from flood affected Mayurbhanj district at a press conference here claimed that at least six people lost their lives due to wall collapse during flood and and rains and the state government was trying to suppress the matter.

The state government records confirm only four such deaths.

''I have a serious question for the Naveen Patnaik led BJD government in Odisha. Were the people who lost their lives due to wall collapse during the flood and rains not eligible for houses under PMAY-G," Mohanty asked.

He claimed that Odisha has been provided with 8.17 lakh houses under PMAY-G by the Centre. However, the BJD government has ''miserably failed'' to provide houses to the eligible beneficiaries that led to the deaths in wall collapse, Mohanty alleged.

"At least six people lost their lives due to wall collapse in Mayurbhanj district alone and the state government was trying to suppress the matter," Mohanty claimed.

"Unfortunately, even after such tragic deaths, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claimed that there were zero casualties," he said.

While batting for tribals, the BJP leader said that when a tribal woman from Mayurbhanj district has been occupying the highest Constitutional post in the country, the adivasis in that particular district are ''neglected and ignored'' by the state government.

