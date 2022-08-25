Left Menu

Needy people not getting houses under PMAY-G in Odisha: BJP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:52 IST
Needy people not getting houses under PMAY-G in Odisha: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP on Thursday alleged that needy people were not getting houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Odisha as the Naveen Patnaik government was selecting beneficiaries under the scheme on political considerations.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty on his return from flood affected Mayurbhanj district at a press conference here claimed that at least six people lost their lives due to wall collapse during flood and and rains and the state government was trying to suppress the matter.

The state government records confirm only four such deaths.

''I have a serious question for the Naveen Patnaik led BJD government in Odisha. Were the people who lost their lives due to wall collapse during the flood and rains not eligible for houses under PMAY-G," Mohanty asked.

He claimed that Odisha has been provided with 8.17 lakh houses under PMAY-G by the Centre. However, the BJD government has ''miserably failed'' to provide houses to the eligible beneficiaries that led to the deaths in wall collapse, Mohanty alleged.

"At least six people lost their lives due to wall collapse in Mayurbhanj district alone and the state government was trying to suppress the matter," Mohanty claimed.

"Unfortunately, even after such tragic deaths, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claimed that there were zero casualties," he said.

While batting for tribals, the BJP leader said that when a tribal woman from Mayurbhanj district has been occupying the highest Constitutional post in the country, the adivasis in that particular district are ''neglected and ignored'' by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022