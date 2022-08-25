Left Menu

Congress constitutes 39-member Pradesh Election Committee for Gujarat Assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:11 IST
The Congress on Thursday constituted a 39-member Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls with AICC in-charge of the state Raghu Sharma and the party's Gujarat unit chief Jagdish Thakor among those named in the panel.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Gujarat, according to a party statement.

Congress Legislative Party leader Sukhram Rathwa, senior leaders Madhusudan Mistry, Shaktisinh Gohil, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Amit Chavda, Mohansinh Rathwa and Paresh Dhanani were among those named in the panel, the statement said.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are due later this year.

