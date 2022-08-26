RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary unanimously elected as Bihar Assembly Speaker

Veteran RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Friday unanimously elected as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The post had fallen vacant upon resignation of Vijay Kumar Sinha, against whom a no-confidence motion was moved by the 'Mahagathbandhan', after it came to power in the state earlier this month.

Chaudhary was seated on the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sinha, a senior BJP leader, who has now become the Leader of the Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)