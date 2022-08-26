Both houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die

Both houses of the state legislature in Bihar were on Friday adjourned sine die, bringing to a close the special session in which the 'Mahagathbandhan' government proved its majority.

The final day was marked by the election of RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the speaker of the assembly.

In the legislative council, the party's former state unit chief Ramchandra Purbe got elected as the vice chairman. On Thursday, Devesh Chandra Thakur of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was elected as chairman of the Upper House.

The ruling coalition proved its majority on the floor on Wednesday amid a walkout by the BJP, which was ousted from power as a result of the dramatic political realignment that took place earlier this month.

