Left Menu

Both houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:08 IST
Both houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die
  • Country:
  • India

Both houses of the state legislature in Bihar were on Friday adjourned sine die, bringing to a close the special session in which the 'Mahagathbandhan' government proved its majority.

The final day was marked by the election of RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the speaker of the assembly.

In the legislative council, the party's former state unit chief Ramchandra Purbe got elected as the vice chairman. On Thursday, Devesh Chandra Thakur of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was elected as chairman of the Upper House.

The ruling coalition proved its majority on the floor on Wednesday amid a walkout by the BJP, which was ousted from power as a result of the dramatic political realignment that took place earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022