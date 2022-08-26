Left Menu

Party leadership has instructed us to support JMM: Jharkhand Cong leader Bandhu Tirkey

Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on Friday said that the top party leadership has instructed him to support whatever decision alliance partner JMM takes following reports that Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be disqualified as an MLA.

Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on Friday said that the top party leadership has instructed him to support whatever decision alliance partner JMM takes following reports that Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be disqualified as an MLA. The Election Commission on Friday called for the disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA. According to sources, the Governor of Jharkhand is likely to send his recommendation, tomorrow, to ECI to disqualify Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as an MLA.

"Whatever decision JMM takes as the major party of the alliance, Congress will support it. The top leadership of Congress has instructed us for the same," said Bandhu Tirkey. He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always "insults the mandate and tried to destablise the JMM-Congress coalition government" in Jharkhand.

"Government runs on majority and we have enough majority. BJP always insults the mandate and tries to destablise the government," claimed Tirkey. Hemant Soren had called a meeting of UPA coalition MLAs at his residence in Ranchi today.

The principal opposition party in Jharkhand is BJP with 25 MLAs. Soren has alleged that the EC report was "drafted" by the BJP to topple the Jharkhand government. "It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," the Jharkhand CM had said in a statement. (ANI)

