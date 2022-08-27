Left Menu

BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad during T'gana visit

She hailed the instrumental personal support guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji, Nadda tweeted.The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of padayatra of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj here during his one-day visit to Telangana.

BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party.

''Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation for the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. ''She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji,'' Nadda tweeted.

The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of the 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

