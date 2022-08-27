Left Menu

Authorities not accepting Sena application for Dussehra rally in Mumbai says Aaditya

adding that his Shivsamvaad Yatra was getting a very good response statewide.The people from Maharashtra, country and world have seen this Shinde government is khokhe ki sarkar alluding that rebel MLAs took money to switch sides, khokha being slang for crore. People are standing with the Shiv Sena and not these traitors, he claimed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 17:20 IST
Authorities not accepting Sena application for Dussehra rally in Mumbai says Aaditya
Aaditya Thackeray Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said authorities were not accepting an application from his party to hold its annual Dussehra rally, a several-decade-old political event held in Mumbai's sprawling Shivaji Park and synonymous with the fiery speeches of founder late Bal Thackeray.

He was replying to queries by the media at the airport here on the likelihood of both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the party applying for permission for the rally.

''The Shiv Sena is seeking permission for holding its annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai but authorities are not accepting our application. This (Eknath Shinde dispensation) is a repressive government,'' he said.

To a query on whether the Eknath Shinde faction is trying to hijack the Dussehra rally, he said people have come to know what is behind the masks of the rebels and were not liking it. adding that his 'Shivsamvaad Yatra' was getting a very good response statewide.

''The people from Maharashtra, country and world have seen this (Shinde government) is 'khokhe ki sarkar' (alluding that rebel MLAs took money to switch sides, khokha being slang for crore). People are standing with the Shiv Sena and not these traitors,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022