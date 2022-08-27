Left Menu

Don't waste energy on defending individuals: Punjab Cong MLA to state party chief

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday asked state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring not to waste energy on defending individuals, saying the state is currently facing burning issues like farmers suicides and lumpy skin disease.The All-India Kissan Congress chairman, however, did not specify about which individuals he was referring to.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:57 IST
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday asked state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ''not to waste energy on defending individuals'', saying the state is currently facing burning issues like farmers' suicides and lumpy skin disease.

The All-India Kissan Congress chairman, however, did not specify about which individuals he was referring to. After the arrest of former minister and party leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam on August 22, several party leaders, including Warring, had protested and even accused the AAP government of indulging in vendetta politics.

In a tweet on Saturday, Khaira said, ''I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there're tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, waterlogging, Lsd etc. I faced ED & bcoz i was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders r honest why worry?'' In another tweet, Khaira said his earlier tweet should not be construed as any kind of infighting, saying he made the suggestion ''to salvage the declining image of the party in Punjab''.

Earlier, former minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

