PM Modi meets his mother during Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar on Saturday evening.

Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier in the day.

He met his mother late in the evening and spent half an hour with her after taking part in the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad, his younger brother Pankaj Modi said.

He later left for Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar where he will be spending the night before attending programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Addressing the Khadi Utsav event, the prime minister had spoken about his personal connection with the charkha (spinning wheel) and recalled that his mother used to work on a charkha when he was a child.

The prime minister had met Hiraba Modi last on June 18 this year when she entered the 100th year of her life.

