Former VP Naidu on six-day UK tour

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday embarked on a six-day tour to United Kingdom where he will address several public events organised by the Indian diaspora there. The former vice president is scheduled to address a gathering at a function organised by the Telugu Association of London to commemorate the birth anniversary of writer, scholar and linguist, Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy Pantulu, on August 29, which is celebrated each year as 'Telugu Language Day', sources close to him said.

On August 31, Naidu will lay the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Aum crematorium, the first for the Hindu community in the UK, at a function organised by Anoopam Mission, one of the branches of the Swaminarayan movement in UK, the said. Built at a cost of several million pounds, Aum crematorium will serve the needs of members of the Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities in the UK.

The former vice president is also scheduled to address an event organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) on September 1 and is slated to return to India on September 3.

Naidu's tenure as Vice President ended on August 10.

