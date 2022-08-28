Left Menu

Former VP Naidu on six-day UK tour

The former vice president is scheduled to address a gathering at a function organised by the Telugu Association of London to commemorate the birth anniversary of writer, scholar and linguist, Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy Pantulu, on August 29, which is celebrated each year as Telugu Language Day, sources close to him said.On August 31, Naidu will lay the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Aum crematorium, the first for the Hindu community in the UK, at a function organised by Anoopam Mission, one of the branches of the Swaminarayan movement in UK, the said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:54 IST
Former VP Naidu on six-day UK tour
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (ANI/File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday embarked on a six-day tour to United Kingdom where he will address several public events organised by the Indian diaspora there. The former vice president is scheduled to address a gathering at a function organised by the Telugu Association of London to commemorate the birth anniversary of writer, scholar and linguist, Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy Pantulu, on August 29, which is celebrated each year as 'Telugu Language Day', sources close to him said.

On August 31, Naidu will lay the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Aum crematorium, the first for the Hindu community in the UK, at a function organised by Anoopam Mission, one of the branches of the Swaminarayan movement in UK, the said. Built at a cost of several million pounds, Aum crematorium will serve the needs of members of the Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities in the UK.

The former vice president is also scheduled to address an event organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) on September 1 and is slated to return to India on September 3.

Naidu's tenure as Vice President ended on August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022