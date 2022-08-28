Development, good governance reached new heights in J&K: Union MoS Meghwal

Development and good governance have attained new heights in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday.

“In the last three years, the mantra of development and good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached new heights in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident at the ground level with the total implementation of all central government schemes,” Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, said.

Addressing a press conference at Dak Bungalow, Anantnag in south Kashmir, Meghwal said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed record number of tourist arrivals this year which is a proof the prevailing peace and development in the Union Territory.

Tourist destinations are being explored and developed to attract visitors not only from the country but around the world, the minister added.

He said Anantnag has several attractions like the Martand Sun Temple and others that can be developed into tourist destinations and create job opportunities for the local residents.

Terming ‘Sufism’ a religious practice that promotes peace and harmony, the minister said a national or international level of conference on Sufism should be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said he has had a discussion with the Cement Corporation of India for the establishment of a cement industry at Anantnag as he has been informed about good presence of limestone reserves in the district.

The establishment of a cement industry in this district will create employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

Stressing that the policies and programmes of the central government have revolutionary aspects in terms of development and good governance, the minister said the development model of the government can be judged from its social welfare schemes like ‘Ayushman Bharat’ that provides cashless medical care to low income families that cannot afford the treatment.

Earlier, the minister also held a meeting with the chairperson of block development committees (BDCs), sarpanches, presidents and members of various municipal councils of Anantnag.

The elected representatives shared their grievances with the minister regarding implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the district. The minister assured them that he would take up their issues with the concerned departments, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)