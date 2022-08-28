Left Menu

Infighting in Cong: MLA slams Punjab chief for 'publicly rebuking' party leader

Difference in the Punjab Congress came to the fore again on Sunday, with Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar slamming state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for publicly rebuking legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, saying it smacked of sheer arrogance.The Abohar MLAs comment came a day after Warring told reporters that one should not give suggestions when not asked for it, hours after Khaira said the state Congress chief should not to waste energy on defending individuals.Khairas advice after the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:38 IST
Infighting in Cong: MLA slams Punjab chief for 'publicly rebuking' party leader
  • Country:
  • India

Difference in the Punjab Congress came to the fore again on Sunday, with Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar slamming state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for ''publicly rebuking'' legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, saying it smacked of ''sheer arrogance''.

The Abohar MLA’s comment came a day after Warring told reporters that one should not give suggestions when not asked for it, hours after Khaira said the state Congress chief should ''not to waste energy on defending individuals''.

Khaira’s advice after the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam. Warring and several party leaders had protested against it.

Warring and Jakhar had also taken potshots at each other earlier this month, with the state party chief daring the MLA to quit the Congress and the legislator asking to expel him. In a fresh attack on Warring, Jakhar said in a tweet said, ''The sheer arrogance of the Punjab congress president, when you publicly rebuke a senior leader like Khaira sahab and then one expects to be respected by the cadre..Respect is earned...,” The Abohar MLA is the nephew of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who had joined the BJP in May this year.

Earlier this month, Warring had dared Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate ''if he was so confident about their support'' in Abohar.

Later, Sandeep Jakhar had asked Warring if he was afraid of him then he could give him a notice and throw him out of the outfit.

In June, Warring had dared Sunil Jakhar to take his nephew along with him to the BJP, to which Sandeep Jakhar had responded saying the party can expel him but he would not resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022